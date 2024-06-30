Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $552,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,939,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,078. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

