Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $119.21 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,367,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,345 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 5.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $119,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after buying an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after buying an additional 101,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,297,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,883,000 after buying an additional 649,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,917,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

