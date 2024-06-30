SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SAP by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

SAP stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $201.71. 843,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,033. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $204.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.47.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

