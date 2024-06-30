Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Update

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Santander Bank Polska Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKZHF remained flat at 45.48 during trading hours on Friday. Santander Bank Polska has a 52-week low of 45.48 and a 52-week high of 48.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of 45.48.

Santander Bank Polska Company Profile

Santander Bank Polska SA provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

