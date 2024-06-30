Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.70. 271,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,696. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.