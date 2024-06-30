Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth $246,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 34.6% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in RTX by 21.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.2 %

RTX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.39. 13,853,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average is $95.57.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.