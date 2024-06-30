Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 0.7% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 418.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 88,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 71,558 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 122.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CL traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,036,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,464. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $99.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

