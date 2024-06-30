Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fastenal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $62.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,921,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,607. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

