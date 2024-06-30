Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 339,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 119,093 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 413,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Bank of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

BAC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. 52,028,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,164,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

