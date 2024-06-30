Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 85,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE EMR traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.16. 4,756,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,747. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.