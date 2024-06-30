San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.82.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 715.03% and a net margin of 89.64%.

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,061,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

