San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.82.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 715.03% and a net margin of 89.64%.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.
