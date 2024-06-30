Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

