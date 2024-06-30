Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FC. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,862,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

