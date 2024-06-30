Romano Brothers AND Company Trims Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,080,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,997,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,080,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,941,428. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock remained flat at $57.68 during trading hours on Friday. 2,377,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

