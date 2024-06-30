Romano Brothers AND Company Has $5.92 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

