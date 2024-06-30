Romano Brothers AND Company Has $3.54 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 133.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,374. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

