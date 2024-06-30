Robert W. Baird Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $38.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp downgraded Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $681,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,697.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $1,252,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,534.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $681,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,697.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,870 shares of company stock worth $4,673,003 over the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

