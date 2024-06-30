River Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $4,503,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 163,712 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 113,677 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE PML remained flat at $8.53 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,354. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.