River Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 135,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71,616 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.85. 6,609,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,769. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.56.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

