River Street Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after buying an additional 5,057,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,595,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,733,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,002,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,283,322. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.