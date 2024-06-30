River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 1.2% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.80. 4,058,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,450. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.