River Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,594 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. River Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,362. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

