River Street Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 114,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 17,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,935,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,340,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

