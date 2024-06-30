River Street Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,735. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

