River Street Advisors LLC Acquires 3,527 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,948,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,808. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $64.72.

