River Street Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after acquiring an additional 176,854 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.87. 4,029,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average is $122.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

