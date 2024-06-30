Rithm Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Rithm Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Rithm Capital has a payout ratio of 54.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.
Rithm Capital Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rithm Capital Company Profile
Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.
