Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $65.93 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 381,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,684 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 160.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 581,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358,121 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $1,865,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $412,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

