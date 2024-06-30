Richardson Capital Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 370.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $849.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,321. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $524.63 and a 12-month high of $873.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $801.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $739.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $376.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

