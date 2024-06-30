Richardson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Jabil by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 249,889 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.79. 5,682,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,014. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

