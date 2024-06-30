Richardson Capital Management LLC Invests $37,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 5,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.66. 5,293,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,430,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

