Richardson Capital Management LLC Invests $103,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 208,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMD traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.21. The company had a trading volume of 56,204,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,393,012. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.