Richardson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,037.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 249.9% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 186,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.51. 3,803,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,152. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $370.46. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.