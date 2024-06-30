Richardson Capital Management LLC Has $34.95 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 234,205.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,280 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 28.6% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Richardson Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $34,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

