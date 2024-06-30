Richardson Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 841,822 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after acquiring an additional 722,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 584,906 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHA traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $47.45. 811,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,122. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.