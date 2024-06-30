Reviewing First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and First Hawaiian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $701.96 million 3.07 $239.50 million $5.18 9.79 First Hawaiian $1.12 billion 2.36 $234.98 million $1.74 11.93

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Independent Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Hawaiian. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

83.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 23.97% 7.85% 1.17% First Hawaiian 19.20% 9.16% 0.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Independent Bank and First Hawaiian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Hawaiian 2 2 0 0 1.50

Independent Bank presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.30%. First Hawaiian has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.56%. Given Independent Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than First Hawaiian.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Independent Bank pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Independent Bank beats First Hawaiian on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit. It offers commercial real estate and construction, commercial and industrial, small business, secured and unsecured commercial, and consumer real estate loans; term loans and revolving/nonrevolving lines of credit; overdraft protection and letters of credit; and residential mortgages and home equity loans and lines. In addition, the company provides cash management services, such as ACH transaction processing, positive pay, and remote deposit services; investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; mobile, online, and telephone banking; estate settlement, financial planning, tax services, and other services; automated teller machines; debit and credit cards; and mutual fund and unit investment trust shares, third party model portfolios, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products, as well as advisory platforms. Further, it invests in low-income housing tax credit projects; holds, maintains, and disposes foreclosed properties; and operates as an investment advisor. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and construction lending, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers wealth management, personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, investment management, retirement planning, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.