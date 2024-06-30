Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 11.02. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $32.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Retractable Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 48,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $50,094.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,417,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,662.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 151,588 shares of company stock valued at $155,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.