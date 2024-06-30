Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky forecasts that the casino operator will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $42.99 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,918,472,000 after purchasing an additional 209,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,663,219,000 after purchasing an additional 531,799 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,849,000 after purchasing an additional 680,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,814,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 600,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,538,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

