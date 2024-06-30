ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.38

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.04), with a volume of 177,373 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.61.
ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.
