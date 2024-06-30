Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,770 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2,009.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after acquiring an additional 500,315 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.03. 28,102,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,149,450. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.