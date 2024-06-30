Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,189 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,887,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,020,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,193,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,876. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.48. The company has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

