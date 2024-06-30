Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 102 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,657,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $803,143,000 after buying an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $592,451,000 after buying an additional 53,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.23 and a 200 day moving average of $333.15. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.