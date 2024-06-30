Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Amgen by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Amgen by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.