Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $152,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AT&T by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

AT&T Trading Up 1.9 %

T traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,825,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,874,564. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

