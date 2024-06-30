Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,834 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 114.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $563.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $540.08 and its 200 day moving average is $542.60. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $470.27 and a 1-year high of $569.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.