Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

