Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Down 56.3% in June

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

QNRX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,447. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

