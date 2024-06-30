Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and $57.92 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009614 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,663.75 or 0.99997683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012724 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00076934 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $57.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

