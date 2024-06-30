QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lessened by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 65,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 1,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 132,339 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.18. 15,547,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,272,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $222.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

