Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Lowered by Analyst

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for TD SYNNEX in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TD SYNNEX’s current full-year earnings is $11.38 per share.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.10.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $115.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,100 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.